Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.04. 353,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $57.83.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

