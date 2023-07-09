Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,262. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

