Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 95 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.9% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,676. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.57. The company has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

