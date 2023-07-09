Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,410 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 242,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.38. 527,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,773. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.70.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

