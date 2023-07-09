Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 52,802 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,462,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,802 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $43,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,454.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,660. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

