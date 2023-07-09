Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,632 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,001,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,962,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.52. The company has a market capitalization of $311.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,012,544 shares of company stock valued at $683,088,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

