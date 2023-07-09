Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 380,563 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,322,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,563 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 6.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.48% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $74,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

SPDW stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,013. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

