Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,066 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. WealthOne LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. 10,154,978 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

