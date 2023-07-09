Barclays Raises Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target to $20.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

APLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 6,718 shares of company stock valued at $102,969 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,527,000 after buying an additional 1,018,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,860,000 after buying an additional 254,813 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,558,000 after buying an additional 66,044 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,018,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,404,000 after purchasing an additional 451,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

