Balancer (BAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $234.09 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $234.09 million and $2.43 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Balancer has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $4.61 or 0.00015207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,957,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,802,510 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

