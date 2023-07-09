Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27.31 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $5.90 or 0.00019457 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $703.39 million and approximately $27.31 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,318.72 or 1.00040899 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002171 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,284,894 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,284,894.24538064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.92734412 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $22,751,210.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

