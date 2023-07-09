authID Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 10th (NASDAQ:AUID)

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 10th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 10th.

authID stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,449. authID has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a negative return on equity of 1,184.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael Charles Thompson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 398,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of authID by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of authID in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in authID during the first quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of authID during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of authID during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

