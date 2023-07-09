aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $109.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.22.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,301.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 5,093.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 132,271 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,675,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 139.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 336,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

