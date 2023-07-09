AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of T traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,998,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,886,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

