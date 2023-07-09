Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $405.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.10.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

