Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women's Health in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 8.1 %

AWH stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $26.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Aspira Women's Health last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 million. Aspira Women's Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women's Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the period.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

