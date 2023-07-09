Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 8.1 %
AWH stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $26.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
