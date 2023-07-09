Arweave (AR) Trading Up 4.1% This Week

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $5.87 or 0.00019384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $195.96 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,271.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.07 or 0.00885542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00135105 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.