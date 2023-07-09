Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $67.72 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $67.72 million and $2.82 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

