Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Reduced by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,128. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $146.69.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

