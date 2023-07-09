Analyzing Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GPFOF) & The Competition

Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Free Report) is one of 278 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grupo Financiero Inbursa to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Inbursa N/A N/A 0.78 Grupo Financiero Inbursa Competitors $3.30 billion $907.29 million 262.71

Grupo Financiero Inbursa’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Inbursa. Grupo Financiero Inbursa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Inbursa N/A N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Inbursa Competitors 35.58% 10.81% 1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Inbursa 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Inbursa Competitors 1154 3371 3388 23 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 337.20%. Given Grupo Financiero Inbursa’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Inbursa has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Inbursa pays an annual dividend of C$0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. Grupo Financiero Inbursa pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Financiero Inbursa is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Grupo Financiero Inbursa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Inbursa rivals beat Grupo Financiero Inbursa on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products. The company was formerly known as Promotora Carso SA de CV and changed its name to Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. in 1992. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

