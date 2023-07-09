Analysts Set Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) PT at GBX 640.67

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 640.67 ($8.13).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 834 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.62) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 700 ($8.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 463.40 ($5.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £888.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2,206.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 488.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 481.73. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 335.20 ($4.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 611.50 ($7.76).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 17.40 ($0.22) dividend. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently -12,380.95%.

In other Workspace Group news, insider David Benson sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.32), for a total transaction of £113,648.58 ($144,242.39). In other news, insider David Benson sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.32), for a total value of £113,648.58 ($144,242.39). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 9,577 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.83), for a total transaction of £43,958.43 ($55,791.89). 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible work space, managing five million sq. ft. of sustainable space with 76 core locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

