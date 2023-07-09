Analysts Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price at $26.20

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BMBL opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.92 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 54.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $1,535,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bumble by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bumble by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,870 shares in the last quarter.

About Bumble

(Free Report

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.