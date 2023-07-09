Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21,227 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,227 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.47. 1,197,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,277. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

