Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 87.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tesla by 197.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,232 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.43. 113,879,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,716,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $869.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.95.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

