Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,992,000 after buying an additional 3,428,965 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,273,000 after buying an additional 3,092,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after buying an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,318,854 shares. The stock has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

