Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $4.46 on Friday, reaching $388.68. 2,654,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.28 and a 200 day moving average of $368.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $395.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.04.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

