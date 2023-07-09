American International (AMIH) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Free Report) is one of 62 public companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare American International to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A -0.01 American International Competitors $605.15 million $16.42 million 309.96

American International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A American International Competitors -18.61% -27.32% -2.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares American International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Competitors 209 967 1675 67 2.55

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 92.45%. Given American International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

American International competitors beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

American International Company Profile

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

