American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,466 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $857,293,000 after buying an additional 405,975 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.22.

American Express stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.80. 2,145,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.92. The company has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

