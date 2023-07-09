American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

AEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.40.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 229,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 37,962 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 70,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 599.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 548,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 46,490 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.