Amaze World (AMZE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $48.18 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amaze World has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $48.18 million and approximately $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

