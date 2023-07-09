AKO Capital LLP Reduces Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AKO Capital LLP lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 608,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,536 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 2.3% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $150,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $192.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.53. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.05 and a 52-week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

