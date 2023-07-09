AKO Capital LLP Buys 93,218 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,218 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 1.2% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.10% of Zoetis worth $75,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after purchasing an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,870,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.96. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.