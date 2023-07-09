Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,840.00.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.