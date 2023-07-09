ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Raised to $15.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACVA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.64.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. Equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 84,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $1,515,049.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,460.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,779,919 shares of company stock valued at $78,457,131. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

