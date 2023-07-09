ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $1,418.79 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 8% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019214 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,294.27 or 1.00011083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002567 USD and is down -7.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $669.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

