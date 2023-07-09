572,060 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 572,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.
Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.
Enterprise Products Partners Profile
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Products Partners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.