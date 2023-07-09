572,060 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 572,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

