2,154 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,154 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $274.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.54. The firm has a market cap of $869.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.95.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.