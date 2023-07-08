Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 205,000 Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 205,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000. Frontline accounts for about 1.9% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Frontline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 142,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $25,000. 33.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Frontline plc has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $352.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.76 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. Analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.25%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Frontline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.