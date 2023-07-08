Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.
