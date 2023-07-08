Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 116.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 36,638 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.