XYO (XYO) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $46.41 million and approximately $326,758.39 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019232 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014118 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,122.75 or 1.00028537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00360452 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $265,126.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars.

