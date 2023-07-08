XSGD Market Capitalization Achieves $65.62 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $65.62 million and approximately $88,207.85 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002452 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,441,260 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

