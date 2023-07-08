Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives $29.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.73.

Several research analysts have commented on XMTR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $19.04 on Friday. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.71 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xometry by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,872 shares during the period. Foundry Group Next LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $54,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xometry by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 832.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after buying an additional 993,650 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,504,000.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

