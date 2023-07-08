XIDO FINANCE Price Reaches $2.39 on Major Exchanges (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. XIDO FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $67.68 million and $17,621.16 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00007900 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About XIDO FINANCE

XIDO FINANCE was first traded on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIDO FINANCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIDO FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

