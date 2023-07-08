Wrapped Everscale Trading Down 2.8% This Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $70,909.09 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,086,803,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,086,757,136 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06262252 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $136,590.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

