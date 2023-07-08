Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 308 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 131,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $255.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.75. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $266.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.53.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

