Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 350.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 86,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

