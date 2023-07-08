Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VNQ opened at $83.71 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

