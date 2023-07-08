Windward Capital Management Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.5% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $525.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $512.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.94.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

