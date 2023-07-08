Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 7,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 19,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products to C$1.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Western Forest Products Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.
Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Forest Products
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.