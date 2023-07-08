Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 7,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 19,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products to C$1.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

About Western Forest Products

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.0092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

