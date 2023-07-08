Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV comprises about 1.3% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Price Performance

NYSE:NSTD opened at $10.32 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.